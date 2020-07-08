EU single market could be at risk if response to COVID-19 is not coordinated - Italy PM

MADRID, July 8 (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte on Wednesday warned that the single European market could be at risk if the area’s response to the economic fallouts of the COVID-19 epidemic were not “strong and coordinated”.

“We would destroy the single market,” Conte told reporters in Madrid, at a press conference with Spanish premier Pedro Sanchez.

“If we do not meet the challenge, we’ll be judged negatively by history,” Conte added.

European leaders will meet in Brussels on July 17 and 18 to discuss on a proposed recovery fund to relaunch the bloc’s coronavirus-battered economy. (Reporting by Angelo Amante in Rome and Belen Carreno and Nathan Allen in Madrid, editing by Giulia Segreti)