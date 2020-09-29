Spain to extend COVID furlough scheme until Jan 2021

MADRID, Sept 29 (Reuters) - The Spanish government is due to approve on Tuesday an extension of the furlough scheme that supports hundreds of thousands of workers in the country until Jan 31, a labour ministry source told Reuters.

The ministry has reached an agreement with the unions to extend the ERTE scheme, as the furlough scheme is known, but still lacks the support of representatives of businesses, the source said. (Reporting by Belen Carreno and Inti Landauro Editing by Ingrid Melander)