Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Healthcare

Spanish govt agrees 5.79 bln euro plan to lift job market

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Oct 20 (Reuters) - The Spanish government has agreed on Tuesday a 5.79 billion euro ($6.84 billion) draft plan to help the job market recover from the coronavirus crisis, spokeswoman Maria Jesus Montero told a news conference.

The government will include the plan in next year’s budget to be debated and approved in the coming weeks in parliament, Montero said following a weekly cabinet meeting. ($1 = 0.8468 euros) (Reporting by Inti Landauro and Nathan Allen Editing by Ingrid Melander)

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up