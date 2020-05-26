Healthcare
Spanish treasury to lend 14 bln euros to state-run social security

MADRID, May 26 (Reuters) - The Spanish treasury will lend 14 billion euros ($15.36 billion) to the state-run social security to help it face costs related to the coronavirus epidemic, a government spokeswoman said on Tuesday.

The loan will help social security to finance additional spending related to the coronavirus epidemic and offset lower contributions from workers who were either furloughed or lost their jobs, spokeswoman Maria Jesus said.

$1 = 0.9116 euros Reporting by Inti Landauro; Editing by Angus MacSwan

