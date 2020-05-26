UPDATE 1-Spanish treasury to transfer 30.5 bln euros to state-run social security

(Adds details on another loan and government borrowing)

MADRID, May 26 (Reuters) - The Spanish treasury will transfer a total of 30.5 billion euros ($33.45 billion) to the state-run social security to help it face costs related to the coronavirus epidemic, a government spokeswoman said on Tuesday.

The Spanish central government will grant the social security two loans worth, respectively, 14 billion euros and 16.5 billion euros, spokeswoman Maria Jesus Montero said.

The loans will help social security to finance additional spending related to the coronavirus epidemic and offset lower contributions from workers who were either furloughed or lost their jobs, she added.

The Spanish government said last week it would borrow 97.5 billion euros more than originally planned on the financial markets to pay for coronavirus-linked spending.

Spain has been one of the worst-hit countries in Europe with almost 30,000 fatalities. Hundreds of thousands of workers were furloughed or lost their jobs amid a strict lockdown imposed in mid-March, which the authorities only started to ease earlier this month as the pace of contagion slowed. ($1 = 0.9119 euros) (Reporting by Inti Landauro and Emma Pinedo; Editing by Andrei Khalip)