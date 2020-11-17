Spain widens restrictions on foreign takeovers to bids from EU companies

MADRID, Nov 17 (Reuters) - The Spanish government on Tuesday widened restrictions on foreign takeovers of strategic Spanish companies to also apply to bids coming from companies based in other European Union countries, Economy Minister Nadia Calvino told a news conference.

The restrictions, that will be in place until the end of June and do not constitute a ban, are likely to affect the potential acquisition of Spanish carrier Air Europa by International Consolidated Airlines Group (IAG) among others. (Reporting by Inti Landauro and Belen Carreno Editing by Andrei Khalip)