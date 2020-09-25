Madrid authorities extends partial lockdown in the region

MADRID, Sept 25 (Reuters) - The regional government of the Spanish capital Madrid extended a partial lockdown from Monday to 45 health areas of the region, affecting more than one million people, to try to reign in a surge in coronavirus infections, local authorities said on Friday.

The region of Madrid, a densely-populated virus hotspot, accounts for over a third of hospital admissions in Spain. (Reporting by Emma Pinedo, Editing by Inti Landauro)