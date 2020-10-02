Madrid regional authorities to lock down city in coming hours, source says

MADRID, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Madrid’s regional authorities will in the coming hours publish a decree to put the Spanish capital and nine nearby towns under partial lockdown, with immediate effect, a source from Madrid’s regional government told Reuters on Friday.

By publishing the decree, the conservative-led regional government will reluctantly comply with an order from the central government to ban non-essential travel to and from the city to fight a steep surge in COVID-19 cases. (Reporting by Belen Carreno Writing by Emma Pinedo and Inti Landauro Editing by Ingrid Melander)