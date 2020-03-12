Healthcare
March 12, 2020 / 9:29 AM / Updated an hour ago

Madrid regional chief says national government considering locking down Madrid over coronavirus

1 Min Read

MADRID, March 12 (Reuters) - The president of the Madrid region Isabel Diaz Ayuso said on Thursday that the Spanish government was considering locking down Madrid as a measure to stem the coronavirus spread in the country.

The Spanish government denied on Wednesday that it had any plan for such a lockdown.

“From what we have seen in the past hours, the possibility of closing down Madrid is under consideration,” Diaz Ayuso said on Tele 5 local TV channel.

Reporting by Inti Landauro and Emma Pinedo, Editing by Ingrid Melander

