Madrid's regional health chief says disagrees with lockdown plans

MADRID, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Madrid’s regional authorities do not agree with the central government’s plans to lock down the capital city in the coming days, regional health chief Enrique Ruiz Escudero told a news conference, saying the decision was not valid legally.

Escudero said the COVID-19 situation in Madrid was stabilising and added regional authorities were still open to dialogue with the central government. (Reporting by Ingrid Melander Editing by Belen Carreno)