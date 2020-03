(Fixes dateline)

MADRID, March 24 (Reuters) - The Spanish government has approved a burden-sharing scheme for banks as part of its state-backed credit lines to help mitigate the impact from the coronavirus, government spokeswoman Maria Jesus Montero said on Tuesday.

As part of the scheme, the state will guarantee around 80% of unpaid loans by small and medium-sized companies and self-employed workers. (Reporting by Jesus Aguado, editing by Andrei Khalip)