Spain blocks utilities from cutting off non-paying customers

MADRID, March 31 (Reuters) - Spain will bar utility companies from cutting off water and electricty to customers over unpaid bills as part of measures aimed at helping vulnerable groups hit by the coronavirus outbreak, Deputy Prime Minister Pablo Iglesias said on Tuesday.

Iglesias also said the government would extend a moratorium on mortgage payments to include self-employed workers whose earnings have been affected by lockdown measures, and would pay a monthly stipend of 440 euros to laid-off temporary workers who cannot claim unemployment benefits. (Reporting by Inti Landauro; Writing by Nathan Allen; Editing by Andrei Khalip)