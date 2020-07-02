Spain to approve 50 bln euro package to boost companies' solvency, PM says

MADRID, July 2 (Reuters) - Spain will approve a new package of measures worth around 50 billion euros ($56.41 billion) aimed at boosting companies’ investment capacity and solvency to help revive the country’s coronavirus-battered economy, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez told private news channel La Sexta.

“The aid is linked to (boosting) solvency and investment,” Sanchez said during the interview with La Sexta on Thursday.

A government source told Reuters earlier that Spain would approve this new package of measures at a cabinet meeting on Friday. ($1 = 0.8864 euros) (Reporting by Madrid Newsroom; Editing by Nathan Allen)