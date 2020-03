MADRID, March 12 (Reuters) - Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Thursday he is convinced the country will soon overcome the economic damage wrought by coronavirus.

Sanchez said the government would mobilize all resources at its disposal and explore all options to defeat the virus. (Reporting by Inti Landauro, Clara-Laeila Laudette, Emma Pinedo, Belen Carreno; Writing by Nathan Allen; Editing by Jesus Aguado)