Healthcare
March 12, 2020 / 3:18 PM / Updated an hour ago

Spain's cabinet approves 2.8 bln euro coronavirus aid package

1 Min Read

MADRID, March 12 (Reuters) - Spain’s cabinet has approved the creation of a 2.8 billion euro aid package to help regional authorities mitigate the economic impact from coronavirus, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Thursday.

Speaking after an extraordinary cabinet meeting, Sanchez also announced a 1 billion euro contribution to the health ministry’s budget, as well as 14 billion euros in liquidity for small and medium companies.

Reporting by Inti Landauro, Clara-Laeila Laudette; Writing by Nathan Allen; Editing by Jesus Aguado

