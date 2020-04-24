Coronavirus lockdown pushes Spanish fuel consumption to 21-year low

MADRID, April 24 (Reuters) - Spanish road fuel consumption fell by a quarter year-on-year in March to its lowest since January 1999 as measures to contain the coronavirus stopped vehicles circulating, data from national oil and gas agency CORES showed on Friday.

Faced with a particularly deadly outbreak, Spain has imposed one of Europe’s most stringent lockdowns since declaring a state of emergency on March 14.

Gasoline use fell the most, by 34.4% compared with the same month the previous year. Total gasoline consumption was the lowest registered in the euro zone’s fourth-largest economy since February 1973, CORES said in a statement. (Reporting by Isla Binnie, editing by Andrei Khalip)