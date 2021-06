MADRID, June 8 (Reuters) - Spain’s government apologised on Tuesday for new restrictions imposed on people crossing the land border with Portugal and said it would review the measure.

Portugal complained late on Monday over a decision by Spain that people would now need to present a negative PCR test result to cross the land border from Portugal into Spain. (Reporting by Inti Landauro, Emma Pinedo and Nathan Allen Editing by Ingrid Melander)