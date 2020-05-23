Far-right protests erupt in Spain against government's handling of coronavirus

MADRID, May 23 (Reuters) - Thousands of cars honking horns and flying Spanish flags out of their windows drove in procession through Madrid on Saturday as part of a nationwide anti-government protest called by the far-right Vox party.

Protesters called for Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and Deputy Prime Minister Pablo Iglesias to resign over their handling of the coronavirus crisis. (Reporting by Elena Rodríguez, Juan Antonio Domínguez, Sergio Perez and Silvio Castellanos; Writing by Jessica Jones; Editing by Angus MacSwan)