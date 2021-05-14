Spanish real estate transactions jump in March

MADRID, May 14 (Reuters) - Real estate transactions in Spain rose 32% in March from the same month in 2020, when the country went into a lockdown, to reach its highest level since July 2019, official data showed on Friday.

The number of real estate transactions in Spain rose to 47,332 during the month, the statistics department INE said in a report.

“The sector has left behind the uncertainty caused by the health crisis and Spaniards are daring to buy houses again,” said Maria Matos, director of online property portal Fotocasa, said on Friday.

Between March and June last year, when Spain went into in one of the strictest lockdowns in Europe in an attempt to curb the COVID-19 pandemic, notaries and registrars only processed emergency cases. (Reporting by Cristina Galán, Editing by Inti Landauro and Angus MacSwan)