Renault's two Spanish plants to stop for two days amid coronavirus outbreak

MADRID, March 13 (Reuters) - French auto maker Renault’s two Spanish plants, in Valladolid and in Palencia, will cease production for two days next week due to a lack of components amid a coronavirus epidemic, a company spokesman said on Friday.

“Yesterday we had no problems, and now we have to stop for two days from Monday in Palencia and Valladolid,” he said, explaining that the supply chain had suffered setbacks in the region of Catalonia. There are about 6,000 workers at the two plants. (Reporting by Emma Pinedo, writing by Andrei Khalip)