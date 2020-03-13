Spain to enter state of emergency over coronavirus - PM

MADRID, March 13 (Reuters) - Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Friday said a special cabinet meeting would on Saturday formally declare a state of emergency to combat the coronavirus outbreak.

The state of emergency will allow authorities to confine infected people and ration goods in a steep increase in Spain’s response to the rapidly-spreading coronavirus.

With 4,209 cases, Spain has the second-highest number of coronavirus cases in Europe after Italy and Sanchez said the number could rise to over 10,000 next week. About 120 people have died. (Reporting by Ingrid Melander, Jesus Aguado, Belen Carreno Writing by Andrei Khalip)