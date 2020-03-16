VW's Spanish unit Seat to halt all car production over coronavirus

BARCELONA, March 16 (Reuters) - Volkswagen AG’s Spanish unit Seat will halt all its car output of 2,300 units per day from Tuesday due to the coronavirus epidemic, a company spokesman said on Monday.

He said the company also presented to regional authorities a temporary layoff plan for all of its around 14,800 workers for an unspecified period of time, but added that not all of them should be affected, The workers would keep 80% of their salary, among other benefits, the spokesman added.

The production halt at its three plants in the Barcelona area will affect 10,500 workers, 3,500 more than announced on Friday when the company said it would halt the output at its main plant in Martorell. (Reporting by Joan Faus, editing by Andrei Khalip)