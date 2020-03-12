Hot Stocks
Spain's market regulator bans short selling of 69 Spanish stocks

MADRID, March 12 (Reuters) - Spain’s CNMV market regulator said late on Thursday it would ban short-selling of shares in 69 listed companies on Friday after fears over the coronavirus led to a historic sell-off of Spanish equities.

The restriction will apply to all liquid shares whose price fell more than 10% on Thursday and all illiquid shares that fell by more than 20%, the regulator said.

Spain’s IBEX-35 index dropped 14.06% on Thursday, its worst ever single-day loss. (Reporting by Nathan Allen)

