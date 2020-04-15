Spain's stock market regulator extends ban on short-selling

MADRID, April 15 (Reuters) - Spain’s stock market regulator CNMV on Wednesday extended a ban on transactions with Spanish shares involving the creation and increase in net short positions by one month due to the continuing coronavirus crisis.

“The extension of the ban takes effect from April 18 and shall remain in force until May 18,” the regulator said in a statement, adding it may further extend the ban for renewable periods not exceeding three months or lift it at any time.

The decision was taken “due to the persistence of risks and uncertainties for the evolution of the economy and the markets, including the high level of volatility, in the context of the situation caused by COVID-19 and the risk that disorderly price movements may occur,” the CNMV said.

The ban came into force on March 17 and was originally planned until April 17 (Reporting by Jessica Jones, editing by Andrei Khalip)