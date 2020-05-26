CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-Spain coronavirus deaths total 27,117, cases at 236,259

(Corrects number of deaths in headline and first paragraph to 27,117 from 27,119 as per rectified ministry statement)

MADRID, May 26 (Reuters) - Spain’s Health Ministry reported on Tuesday that a total of 27,117 people had died from the coronavirus since the beginning of the outbreak.

Confirmed cases of the virus reached 236,259, the ministry said.

On Monday the government revised down the country’s cumulative death toll by nearly 2,000 after checking data provided by regions, a move that drew sharp criticism from political opponents. (Reporting by Nathan Allen and Emma Pinedo; editing by John Stonestreet)