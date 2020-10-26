Spain adds more than 50,000 coronavirus cases over weekend

MADRID, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Spain’s cumulative tally of coronavirus cases rose by 52,188 over the weekend, bringing the total to 1,098,320, health ministry data showed on Monday.

The overall death toll from the virus jumped by 279 to 35,031, the data showed.

Spain entered a second state of emergency on Sunday, enabling a night-time quarantine to be enforced across the whole country except the Canary Islands. (Reporting by Nathan Allen Editing by Chris Reese)