FILE PHOTO: A man wearing a protective face mask walks past a real estate agency during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Madrid, Spain, April 24, 2020. REUTERS/Susana Vera

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain has reported nearly 28,000 coronavirus cases since Friday, bringing the cumulative total to 888,968, health ministry data showed on Monday.

The death toll from the virus rose by 195 from Friday to a total of 33,124. Spain does not report its coronavirus data during the weekend.