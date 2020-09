FILE PHOTO: An elderly couple wearing protective face masks is reflected in a glass as they walk in the Usera neighbourhood during a partial lockdown between and within areas in six districts, amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Madrid, Spain September 23, 2020. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain’s tally of confirmed coronavirus cases reached 748,266 on Monday, rising by 31,785 from Friday’s total, health ministry data showed.

The cumulative death toll reached 31,411 from 31,232 on Friday. Daily deaths are now around their highest levels since early May but are well below the late March record of nearly 900.