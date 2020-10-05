Spain tops 800,000 coronavirus cases after weekend jump

Commuters wearing protective face masks wait on a platform at Atocha train station during a partial lockdown amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Madrid, Spain October 5, 2020. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain became the first Western European nation to surpass 800,000 total coronavirus cases after registering 23,480 new infections over the weekend, health ministry data showed on Monday.

The cumulative tally hit 813,412, while the death toll reached 32,225 from 32,086 on Friday. Daily deaths are now at their highest level since early May but are well below the late March record of nearly 900.