MADRID, May 3 (Reuters) - Spain’s death toll from the new coronavirus rose by 164 to 25,264 on Sunday, according to data from the Health Ministry, marking the lowest one-day increase since March 18.

Confirmed cases of the virus rose to 217,466 on Sunday, from 216,582 on Saturday, the ministry said. (Reporting by Nathan Allen and Graham Keeley;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)