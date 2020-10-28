Spain's coronavirus tally rises by nearly 20,000; deaths up 168

FILE PHOTO: Plaza Mayor square is seen almost empty during the night-time curfew set as part of a state of emergency in an effort to control the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Madrid, Spain October 28, 2020. REUTERS/Juan Medina

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain’s coronavirus tally rose by 19,765 cases, slightly more than recorded the previous day, bringing the total to 1,136,503 infections since the onset of the pandemic, health ministry data showed on Wednesday.

The cumulative death toll increased by 168 to 35,466, the data showed, following Tuesday’s steep rise of 267, which was the largest one-day jump of the second wave of the pandemic.