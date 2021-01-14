Spain's COVID-19 incidence climbs above 500 cases per 100,000 people

A medical staff member administers a PCR test to a nursing home worker during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Durango, Spain, January 14, 2021. REUTERS/Vincent West

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain’s coronavirus incidence as measured over the past 14 days has risen to 523 cases per 100,000 people, health ministry data showed on Thursday, just shy of the record high of 529 cases per 100,000 people recorded in November.

The ministry added 35,878 new infections to its tally, in a slowdown from the previous day’s record rise of nearly 39,000, which pushed the cumulative total to 2,211,967 cases.

The death toll from the virus rose by 201 to 53,079, the data showed.