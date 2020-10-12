UPDATE 1-Spain adds nearly 28,000 COVID-19 cases since Friday, 195 deaths

(Adds cases stabilising, deaths fall)

MADRID, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Spain has reported nearly 28,000 new coronavirus cases since Friday, bringing the cumulative total to 888,968, health ministry data showed on Monday.

The death toll from the virus rose by 195 from Friday to a total of 33,124. Spain does not report its coronavirus data during the weekend.

The number of new cases has stabilised since the peak on Sept. 18 when there were 16,000 cases in one day. The number of deaths reported on Friday was 241.