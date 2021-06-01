CORRECTED-Number of foreign tourists visiting Spain in April rose to 630,647

(Corrects number in headline and first paragraph to 630,657, not 630,457)

MADRID, June 1 (Reuters) - The number of foreign tourists visiting Spain rose to 630,657 in April, up from virtually zero who came in April 2020 as the country was under a strict lockdown, statistics department INE said on Tuesday.

The number of tourists was still 91% lower than in April 2019 as a result of the restrictions on travelling, the data showed.

Foreign tourists spent a total 671 million euros ($820.97 million) in April, 90% less than in the same month in 2019, INE said.