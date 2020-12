FILE PHOTO: A woman rides a scooter past a closed hotel at Barrio Gotico (Gothic Quarter), after Catalonia's government imposed new restrictions in an effort to control the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Barcelona, Spain October 23, 2020. REUTERS/Nacho Doce/File Photo

MADRID (Reuters) - The number of nights booked by tourists in Spanish hotels fell 84% in November from the same month a year ago as coronavirus restrictions prevented many from travelling, data from the INE national statistics office showed on Tuesday.

The November data showed a slight deterioration from the 83% drop recorded in October.