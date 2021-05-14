Netherlands lifts restrictions to visit Spanish islands

MADRID, May 14 (Reuters) - Dutch tourists who visit Spain’s Balearic and Canary Islands will no longer have to take a coronavirus test on their way home, the Dutch ambassador in Spain said on Friday, as his country updates the list of destinations deemed safe.

“I am pleased to announce that from tomorrow Dutch tourism will be open to the Balearic and Canary Islands,” ambassador Jan Versteeg said on Twitter.

The Dutch government will on Saturday revise its travel advice list.

The Balearic islands, with 52 cases per 100,000 people over 14 days, and the Canary islands, with 86 cases, are well below the Spanish national incidence of 166 cases.

Spain expects foreign tourist arrivals to reach 45 million this year, about half the pre-pandemic level, its tourism minister said this week, inviting potential visitors to start planning their Spanish vacations.

Spanish authorities, on the other hand, will still request foreign tourists to show a negative PCR test when flying into the country. (Reporting by Emma Pinedo in Madrid and Bart H. Meijer in Amsterdam, editing by Inti Landauro and Giles Elgood)