Spain expects as many as 45 million foreign tourists this year, minister says

FILE PHOTO: People gather at a lookout point, with a view of the city of Barcelona in the background, in Barcelona, Spain, May 6, 2021. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain expects foreign tourist arrivals to reach as many as 45 million this year, Tourism Minister Reyes Maroto said on Wednesday at a presentation of Spain’s promotional campaign to entice visitors back this summer.

Foreign tourism to Spain plunged 80% last year from 83.5 million visitors in 2019 as pandemic restrictions brought leisure travel to a virtual standstill.

The government has previously said it expects tourism to reach half its pre-pandemic levels this year.

