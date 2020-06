MADRID, June 18 (Reuters) - The Spanish government announced on Thursday a 4.25 billion euro ($4.78 billion) plan to help the crucial tourism industry recover from the coronavirus crisis.

“Spain is reopening itself to tourism,” Sanchez said. “We are a world leader and each step we take will be safe,” Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said while presenting the plan. ($1 = 0.8888 euros) (Reporting by Inti Landauro, editing by Andrei Khalip)