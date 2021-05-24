Spanish hotel bookings jumped 4.05 mln in April

MADRID, May 24 (Reuters) - The number of nights booked by tourists in Spanish hotels surged to 4.05 million in April from a low of zero a year earlier when the country was under a strict coronavirus lockdown, data from the National Statistics Institute showed on Monday.

April reservations rose 15% from the previous month but were still 85% below the level of April 2019, before the pandemic hit. (Reporting by Inti Landauro; Editing by Nathan Allen)