MADRID, July 27 (Reuters) - Spain’s CEHAT tourism association on Monday offered to pay for foreign tourists to take coronavirus tests in an effort to encourage visitors to come after Britain imposed a quarantine on the country.

Describing the quarantine as “illogical” and “unfair,” CEHAT said widespread testing of travellers was a better guarantee of safety for tourists, workers and residents. (Reporting by Nathan Allen Editing by Ingrid Melander)