Tourism minister says Spain will be ready for COVID travel certificate in June

FILE PHOTO: Spain's Tourism Minister Reyes Maroto speaks during a news conference in a hotel in Havana, Cuba, May 6, 2019. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain will be ready in June to use COVID certificates that would facilitate travels, Tourism Minister Reyes Maroto said on Thursday, urging the European Union to adopt this measure quickly.

The European Commission expects to finish work soon on a COVID-19 certificate that could allow citizens to travel more easily this summer in the 27-nation bloc, the EU executive said on Tuesday after a meeting with European affairs ministers.