FILE PHOTO: A syringe and a vial labelled "coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine" are placed on a passport in this illustration taken April 27, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain is working with the European Commission to extend the European Union COVID-19 travel card outside the bloc, Spanish Health Minister Carolina Darias said on Friday.

A pilot project trialling theue pass will soon be widened to test with airport operator AENA and other partners, she added.