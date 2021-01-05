Spain's average unemployment rate in 2020 was likely below 16%, official says

MADRID, Jan 5 (Reuters) - The average unemployment rate in Spain in 2020 was likely below 16%, Secretary of State for Employment Joaquin Perez Rey told a news conference on Tuesday.

He estimated the unemployment rate after the labour ministry said the number of people registered as jobless had risen to 3.89 million in 2020, the first increase since 2013, as a result of the business restrictions imposed to curb the coronavirus pandemic. (Reporting by Inti Landauro and Cristina Sanchez)