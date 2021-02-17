Spain to give AstraZeneca COVID vaccine to 45-55 year olds in next phase

MADRID, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Spain will administer AstraZeneca’s coronavirus vaccine to people aged 45-55 in the next phase of the national inoculation plan, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

People under 60 with a high risk of serious COVID-19 infection will be vaccinated with shots produced by Pfizer and BionTech and by Moderna, once those over 60 have been immunised, the ministry said. (Reporting by Nathan Allen, editing by Andrei Khalip)