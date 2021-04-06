Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Healthcare

Spain's PM Sanchez expects 25 million Spaniards vaccinated by late July

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, April 6 (Reuters) - Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Tuesday that his government expects 25 million Spaniards to be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus by late July, while confirming the end-August target of inoculating 70% of the population.

“The pace of vaccination will accelerate in April and then each month we will improve the vaccination pace from the previous month,” Sanchez told a press conference. (Reporting by Emma Pinedo and Nathan Allen, editing by Andrei Khalip)

