Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez speaks during a news conference to present the economic recovery plan after the COVID-19 pandemic at the Moncloa Palace in Madrid, Spain, April 13, 2021. REUTERS/Sergio Perez/Pool

MADRID (Reuters) - Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Tuesday the benefits of all the approved COVID-19 vaccines outweighed risks, after US authorities recommended a suspension of the shot developed by Johnson & Johnson.

Sanchez added though that authorities would slow down the rollout of vaccines to evaluate the risks if and when serious side effects are reported.