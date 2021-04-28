Two-thirds of Spaniards over 60 have had at least a vaccine dose, PM says

(Corrects spelling of “least” in headline)
MADRID (Reuters) - Two thirds of Spaniards over the age of 60 have received at least one dose of vaccine against the coronavirus, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Wednesday during a visit to a Johnson & Johnson lab in Toledo.
Describing the data as “promising,” Sanchez reaffirmed a national target to fully inoculate 70% of Spain’s 47 million population before the end of summer.
Reporting by Inti Landauro; Editing by Nathan Allen
