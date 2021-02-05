Spain approves AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine for 18-55 year olds, El Pais newspaper says

MADRID, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Spain has approved AstraZeneca’s coronavirus vaccine for use in 18-55 year olds, El Pais newspaper reported on Friday, citing anonymous sources.

The Health Ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the decision.

France, Germany, Italy and Austria have also imposed restrictions, amid a lack of data on the recently-approved shot’s use in the elderly. (Reporting by Nathan Allen Editing by Ingrid Melander)