MADRID, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Spain would get the first vaccines developed by U.S. pharmaceutical giant Pfizer in early 2021, Health Minister Salvador Illa said on Tuesday.

The country would initially get 20 million vaccine doses, enough to immunize 10 million people, Illa said in an interview with state broadcaster TVE.

The vaccination would be free, Illa added. (Reporting by Inti Landauro; Editing by Alex Richardson)