MADRID, March 15 (Reuters) - Spain will stop using AstraZenecas’s COVID-19 vaccine for at least 15 days, Cadena Ser radio reported on Monday, citing unnamed sources.

Health Minister Carolina Darias was due to provide an update later on Monday, as a growing list of countries stop administering the shot amid concerns of severe side effects.

The Health Ministry declined to comment. (Reporting by Nathan Allen; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)